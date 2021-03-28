Sebastian Stan reveals he would want to play THIS Avenger if he wasn't Bucky in MCU 

Sebastian Stan recently revealed the Marvel character he would want to play if he wasn't Bucky Barnes.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are currently busy with the promotions of their new Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While the series has been unpacking new twists and turns with every episode, some new secrets are also being revealed by the stars of the show. In a recent interaction for LADbible, Mackie and Stan were seen playing a game where they were to question answers about each other to find out if they know each other. It was during one of the questions that Stan revealed which MCU character he would be if not Bucky.

Sebastian Stan has played the role of Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier since his first MCU appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. Although the actor made a surprising revelation when he picked the Avenger he would play in MCU and it was Hawkeye. The character of Hawkeye has been portrayed by Jeremy Renner in the MCU films. Bucky and Hawkeye do share a set of similarities considering their traumatic pasts and how they have been dealing with their mental health.

As for the Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is already gaining a lot of fan buzz with theories floating around all over social media about its upcoming episodes. After revealing a new Captain America in the series, the show's latest episode featured Bucky and Sam's characters showing their unwillingness to accept Steve Rogers' new replacement.



Sebastian Stan's character Bucky has struggling to amend his destructive past as a HYDRA operative and we can see him dealing with the same in the new series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres a new episode every Friday and is available to stream in India on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

