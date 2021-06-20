Sebastian Stan REVEALS he'd 'always hoped' to work with Chadwick Boseman again in the Black Panther universe

In a recent interview, Sebastian Stan recalled fond memories he has of working with Chadwick Boseman in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies like Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther.

During an appearance on Variety's Little Gold Men podcast, Sebastian Stan was asked if he'd be open to starring in future Wakanda stories especially with Bucky Barnes' connection to the Black Panther universe. For the unversed, Sebastian's beloved MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) character had a memorable cameo in Black Panther's post-credits sequence with Dora Milaje member Ayo (Florence Kasumba) also having a special appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"Absolutely," was Stan's immediate response to being a part of future Black Panther projects with the 38-year-old actor acknowledging how "the whole Chadwick [Boseman] thing is just so crazy." The Oscar-nominated actor sadly passed away at the age of 35 in August 2020. Sebastian praised his late co-star, shedding light on their first MCU movie together - Captain America: Civil War - recalling, "With him, I was always really enamoured because I remember on that Civil War movie we met and he had come in and he was new and it's sort of the introduction of his character. And I was like, 'Oh my God, this guy is going to blow everyone away.' You know what I mean?"

"There was such a commitment and dedication to everything he was doing. It was just so crazy," Sebastian added. About their many "fight sequences" in Captain America: Civil War, Stan remembers "being terrified" about doing those scenes with Boseman and how "they went for it. We really went for it." It was because Chadwick was "really showing up" and Sebastian "got to stand tall. I got to show up." After the sequences were filmed, the duo "would just do these little fist bumps, like, 'Cool, we're good.'"

After they shot, Stan spent "a little bit" of time with Boseman when they "would tease each other on these press tours and we would be laughing. It was really cool." Sebastian pondered, "And I just, in my head, I'd always hoped that there was just going to be more. So it's just crazy to even wrap my mind around the idea of being in any world without him there. I just can't even imagine it really in my mind."

Teasing about possibly being a part of future Black Panther projects, which are currently in the works like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, an untitled Wakanda series and an Okoye (Danai Gurira) spinoff series both on Disney+, Stan concluded, "But obviously I always felt like, in my little scene at the end of Black Panther, I was always like, 'Ah, I'm part of the war. I'm part of that movie.' I felt so good—that little scene."

