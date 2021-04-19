Sebastian Stan reveals he'd love to play THIS WWE wrestler in a biopic: I'd do it in a second if they let me

In a recent interview, Sebastian Stan, who was a big WWE fan (when it was WWF!), revealed which WWE Hall of Famer he'd like to star as in a potential biopic.

Sebastian Stan is currently winning hearts as fan-favourite Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson while also gaining positive reviews for his recently released indie flick Monday opposite Denise Gough. While promoting his latest outing with Collider, Sebastian's I, Tonya co-star and close friend Paul Walter Hauser had a question to pose; What is the next movie the two will co-star in; Of Mice and Men remake or a Ric Flair and Arn Anderson biopic.

An enthusiastic Stan quipped, "That's it, man. We got to do that Ric Flair, [Arn] Anderson biopic," before adding, "You know, by the way, did you ever... You have to have interviewed him [Hauser] at some point, right? He's so funny. I mean, he's such a big wrestling fan and I was a big wrestling fan too growing up. Like, I love WWF and stuff. And we both have a kip-up. So, maybe Ric Flair. I would do it in a second if they let me. I mean, pretty soon, I'll be eligible, I guess. Woooo," concluding with Ric's trademark sound.

For the unversed, Ric is a much-celebrated WWE Hall of Famer while Arn, a fellow Hall of Famer himself, is Flair's The Four Horsemen comrade. While Sebastian envisions himself as The Nature Boy, Paul would once again be his trusted sidekick The Enforcer.

Meanwhile, we'll get to see Seb as Bucky in action mode during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Ep 6 finale, which is dropping on April 23.

