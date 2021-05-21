Sebastian Stan REVEALS how he suffered a serious injury during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shoot

Sebastian Stan aka Marvel's Bucky Barned recalled how he twisted his ankle during the shoot of his show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Sebastian Stan who plays the role of the Winter Soldier revealed to the podcast Just For Variety how he injured his foot while filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It was a huge undertaking to help kick off the fourth phase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the titular duo (Sebastian and Anthony Mackie) were up for the task. However, Sebastian due to his injury was gutting it out on set.

According to what he told during the podcast, Stan had twisted his ankle on the first day of the shoot and there was some more trouble. The star had a slight mishap and was basically tending to his injury between takes. Doing all that filming can be taxing and takes the best of you especially when you have to be up on your feet. However, the Bucky Barnes actor did his best to keep the show going.

"I just landed and twisted my ankle so badly that I thought it was broken. Like I actually couldn’t walk on it," Stan explained before adding "In between the takes when we had to do the set-ups, I would run upstairs and two people would help me out of this boot and I would just take my foot and put it in a bucket of ice."

Recently, Mackie and Stan and Team The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had a celebratory night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021. While Anthony and Sebastian won Best Duo, the former even took home the Golden Popcorn for Best Hero. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he thanked his fans and said that all the blood, sweat and tears that went into the show finally paid off.

Meanwhile, the new Captain America was quite impressed by Sebastian Stans's unbelievable transformation in his upcoming stint as Tommy Lee in a Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

