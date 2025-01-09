Sebastian Stan Reveals Playing Donald Trump Was His Most Difficult Role: 'There Was a Big Risk’

Recently, Sebastian Stan shared his impressions of his portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice, commenting that it was the most stressful role of his career.

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Stan was honored with the Best Actor award for his performance in A Different Man. As per People, in response to questions on the most difficult experience he has had while acting, Stan cited that it was the role of Trump. According to him, it was very challenging both emotionally and professionally.

Stan said, "Without a doubt, the man in orange, right? Donald Trump, definitely the hardest," adding that he was thankful for the awards his work, A Different Man, received, but readily admitted that Trump was a different load to carry.

"And that is not to diminish why I'm up here right now talking to you. I think this in itself is really difficult. There was a big risk in terms of what it speaks to and trying to walk into somebody else's shoes," the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor added.

Stan went on to explain that for weeks he had only been able to sleep a few hours at a time and felt an immense responsibility in bringing this polarizing figure to life. He said, "When I look back at the nice sleepless nights and the responsibility that I feel I carried and I still feel... it’s about The Apprentice and wanting to do the best that I can to honor out the boss division and to offer further perspective on something that I think we're all inevitably having to do."

Directed by Ali Abbasi, the movie The Apprentice reveals the early stages of Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan) in his New York real estate era, long before the presidency. It is based on the aspiration and personality behind his rise through the business stratum, developing a complex character study.

