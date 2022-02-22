Sebastian Stan REVEALS why he thought the Winter Soldier was a one-time deal

In a recent sit down with Vanity Fair, Sebastian Stan opened up about his initial thoughts on his Marvel character the Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes. Stan's character in the franchise first appeared on screen beside Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans in the movie, Captain America: The First Avenger. Stan revealed that he thought that his character did not have much of a future in the Marvel Universe.

During his interview, the I Tonya actor disclosed that due to a certain tweak during the filming of a major scene Stan believed that his part in the MU was certainly limited to just that one movie. Stan explained that in 2011 which was when the movie came out, the MU was still under process and the future of many superheroes was still uncertain. The actor shared, "I certainly did not know that I would be playing the role for 10 years," via Hollywood Reporter.

Stan went on and added, "I remember going in for the Steve Rogers [Chris Evans] role and not getting it. And then being told about this role and where it could go. But it didn’t seem like there was any commitment, really." Stan elaborated that Bucky was supposed to be shown losing his arm that later gets transformed into his signature metal arm in the sequel but at the last moment the scene was changed into the one we all know where Bucky falls off the moving train and plummets to his implied death.

However, Stan continued, "I knew at the end of the story, I was going to fall off this train, and then I was going to be given this green sleeve [for CGI purposes]," he added, "That was the only indication I had that I could potentially be coming back. But no one said anything to me." Stan shared that due to filming the falling-off-the-train scene, he was not going to get that "green sleeve" anymore.

Although he later realised that he was mistaken, "And I just thought, ‘Oh. That’s it. I’m just going to die on that train. There’s no coming back.’ But they just didn’t know what arm they were going to use or something, and it kept going from there."

