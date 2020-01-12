Sebastian Stan shoots for the upcoming Falcon & Winter Soldier alongside Emily VanCamp; Read details

The story in the latest series will reportedly revolve around, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. These two characters will be facing stiff resistance from the United States government.

Sebastian Stan aka Bucky Barnes who plays the winter soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films is reportedly shooting for the upcoming Disney+ series called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Friday in Atlanta in their respective looks from the series. The fans and film audience are very excited to hear that the Hollywood actor is shooting for the highly anticipated series. Actor Daniel Bruhl will also be making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe series titled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The talented actress Emily VanCamp is also returning to the Disney Plus series in a challenging part.

The stunning actress Emily VanCamp last appeared in Captain America: Civil War as the character named Sharon Carter. A bunch of new pictures have surfaced on the internet. The twitter handle of Just Jared shared the pictures showing both the actors in their characters looks. Actor Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo was also in Atlanta and the fans and viewers are very excited to hear some more news about the series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the first series to debut on the Disney Plus streaming service. The events that will be shown in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take off from where the highest grosser of the world, Avengers: Endgame was left at.

Sebastian Stan was spotted filming a scene for #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier last night with Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl - check out the photos! https://t.co/hCvmnprbq5 — JustJared.com (JustJared) January 11, 2020

The story in the latest series will reportedly revolve around, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. These two characters will be facing stiff resistance from the United States government. The series is helmed by director Kari Skogland. The news reports suggest that script writers, Malcolm Spellman and Derek Kolstad have done a terrific job.

(ALSO READ: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer REVEALS juicy deets about the Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan series)

Credits :Twitter

Read More