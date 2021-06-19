Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke 'fears' talking about her Marvel role because of THIS reason

Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion role is being kept under wraps by Marvel and here's what the actress thinks about carrying the big secret.

Emilia Clarke recently confirmed that she has joined Marvel's Secret Invasion but that's all there is to talk about it. The actress' role is being kept under wraps by Marvel and Clarke under "fear" that she may spoil it. Having been previously attached to major franchises such as Game Of Thrones and Star Wars which come with equal responsibility to keep their spoilers a secret, Clarke seems to be more terrified of her Marvel secret.

In her recent interview with Josh Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Clarke revealed that after getting on board for the Marvel role, she was immediately worried about spoiling it. Talking to Josh, she said, "The first people I spoke to with Marvel after getting the role was their security team… I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I'm going to say something, and they'll get upset."

Adding further, the only thing Clarke did mention about her character for the MCU show was that, "But, I play a character that I'm super into everything about it."

Previously, while sharing her experience of being a part of a Marvel project, Clarke had described the feeling as that of joining a "cool kid" gang. Stating her reasons to come on board for the project, Clarke told Comicbook, "Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

So far, it has been confirmed that the cast for Clarke's Secret Invasion will include Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury. Among other undisclosed characters on the show, stars such as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott have been announced.

