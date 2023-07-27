Secret Invasion Episode 6: Is there an end-credit scene in the finale? Details inside

The highly intense Secret Inavasion starring Samuel L. Jackson has come to an end after 6 action packed episodes. The fans are eft with many questions, the events that took place in the series have the power to highly alter not just the show's coming seasons but all of MCU. Here's everything you need to know.

Is there a post-credit scene in Secret Invasion?

Even if you're not a avid Marvel Universe, all you need to do is watch a couple of movies to know that the MCU will always have a story-altering post-credit scene to suprise its fans with. So it's only fair that the fans watching Secret Invasion were glued to their seats waiting for the credits to done rolling. But alas to everyone's disappointment, superiningly the Disney Plus show eluded its audience of a end-credits scene.

Marvel enthusiasts who are accustomed to the bonus scenes typically present at the end of Marvel movies and TV shows might feel let down by Secret Invasion's absence of a post-credit sequence. Sadly there were no hidden character reveals or hints of upcoming projects.

ALSO READ: Secret Invasion Episode 5: Fury's secrets are revealed, Black Widow to make a cameo

The story of Secret Invasion

The plot of the series revolves around shapeshifting Skrulls, intorduced to the audience back in Capatin Marvel in 2019. The Skrull were shown as a presecuted spiecies that finally found a refuge on Earth, but in the Secret Invasion, things go horribly wrong.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Nick Fury learns of a secret invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls; Fury joins his allies, and together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

In Secret Invasion, it was revealed that Fury had assembled a team of Skrulls to work as spies on Earth after Captain Marvel's unsuccessful attempt to find them a new home. The arrangement was for the Skrulls to aid Fury in maintaining peace on Earth while he continued his search for a safe planet for them to escape the Kree Empire's persecution.

However, as time passed, some Skrulls grew restless, tired of waiting for a permanent home. Moreover, Fury disappeared after Thanos' Snap and, upon his return, left Earth for the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station, leaving a power vacuum that the villian, Gravik, exploited to rise to power.

ALSO READ: Secret Invasion: Is Maria Hill alive? Episode 1 explained