Secret Invasion trailer: Nick Fury and Emilia Clarke fights shape shifters in Marvel’s next big war

Marvel Studios has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming series called Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Ben Mendelsohn. This upcoming espionage series will also introduce Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recently Marvel Studios released Secret Invasion’s trailer that shows Nick Fury played by Samuel L. Jackson returning back one last time to fight the shape shifters threatening to take over the world. Here is everything about the newly released trailer of the Secret Invasion debuted by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Secret Invasion trailer

The intense trailer of the new Marvel Cinematic show Secret Invasion has sent fans into a frenzy. This series will start streaming from June 21, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. Created by Kyle Bradsheet, Marvel’s Secret Invasion includes six episodes.

Fans were ecstatic with the intense trailer of this new Marvel show and took to the comment section to express their happiness. One user wrote, ‘This what the MCU needs, the tone is serious and consistent through every trailer’, while the other commented ‘This is giving me very strong Captain America Winter Soldier vibes. The political intrigue, the gritty action. It looks amazing’.

Earlier during the Marvel Studios Comic Con presentation last July it was teased that the Secret Invasion is going to be a darker show consisting of many twists and turns. Smulders further added, ‘You’re never going to know who people are — are they a Skrull or are they human?’

Secret Invasion synopsis

Set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury joins hands with allies Skrull Talos, Maria Hill, and Everett Ross after learning about the faction of shape shifting Skrulls on Earth. Together they set out on a mission to save humanity and thwart Skrull invasion.

