Secret Invasion Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury; Emilia Clarke introduced in a gripping promo

At Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios released the first trailer of upcoming show, Secret Invasion starring, which features Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). The show also marks the MCU debut of Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and returning characters include Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

The six-episode miniseries which is set to release in Spring 2023 got an exciting trailer with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury tries to stop a sect of Skrulls from taking over Earth. Cheadle's Rhodey features in the trailer, along with a few other familiar MCU characters or maybe the Skrull imposter version of them appear in the promo. As for Emilia Clarke, while we don't get introduced to her character, we hear her saying, "this is just the beginning" in the gripping promo.