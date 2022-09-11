Secret Invasion Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury; Emilia Clarke introduced in a gripping promo
The first trailer of Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman was released at Disney's D23 Expo.
At Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios released the first trailer of upcoming show, Secret Invasion starring, which features Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). The show also marks the MCU debut of Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and returning characters include Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle).
The six-episode miniseries which is set to release in Spring 2023 got an exciting trailer with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury tries to stop a sect of Skrulls from taking over Earth. Cheadle's Rhodey features in the trailer, along with a few other familiar MCU characters or maybe the Skrull imposter version of them appear in the promo. As for Emilia Clarke, while we don't get introduced to her character, we hear her saying, "this is just the beginning" in the gripping promo.
Colman's character can also be seen warning Fury about the fight ahead in the promo which gives a spy-thriller vibe. While Clarke was confirmed to be joining the cast of the show back in 2021 details of her have been tightly kept under wraps. Although. recent reports suggested that she could be playing a Skrull known as G'iah from the comics.
Martin Freeman's Everett Ross also makes an appearance in the Secret Invasion trailer. The show's promo begins with Maria Hill calling Fury to return to deal with the dangerous Skrull threat. On his return to Earth, Fury can be seen teaming up with Talos to prevent a Skrull invasion. The show's release date is yet to be confirmed.
