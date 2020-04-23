A Secret Love Trailer: Ryan Murphy's documentary tells an unheard tale of two women who fall in love

The documentary captures the story of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, who kept their love affair under wraps for nearly seventy years.

The upcoming Netflix documentary titled A Secret Love is indeed the best-kept secret about two women who met and instantly fall in love. The documentary captures the story of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, who kept their love affair under wraps for nearly seventy years. Yes, it is surely surprising, and the trailer shows a glimpse of the life these two women had while keeping the love unknown to the outer world. The latest news reports suggest that Terry was a professional baseball player, and was the inspiration behind the film, titled, A League of Their Own.

The film was a blockbuster but did not dive into the personal life of the women. Now, the latest offering from Netflix which will release on April 29, is helmed by director Chris Bolan and backed Ryan Murphy, Alexa L. Fogel, and Brendan Mason. A Secret Love's trailer show's a glimpse of a sensitively shot coming out story, which remained unknown for so many decades. News reports suggest that the filming work on A Secret Love was done between the years 2013 and 2018.

Check out the trailer of A Secret Love:

Alexa Fogel reportedly told TIME that she would not have made a documentary until the story of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel came to light. Alexa further adds that Terry Donahue loved facing the camera, and the story that was being captured was unique and very strong. She says that a tale where two women in love coming out while they are in their eighties was totally new to the makers.

