Secrets of Miss America: List of bombshells from century-old pageant and how CEO Robin Fleming reacted to it

Secrets of Miss America has been a highly-anticipated miniseries ever since its trailer first dropped. The exposé premiered on July 10, 2023, on A&E, and viewers were left shocked to hear about the scandals that go on behind the scenes and the struggles the contestants of the decades-old annual beauty pageant go through. Here's a list of all the scandalous reveals, secrets, and major bombshells dropped in the first episode of the four-part series.

Secrets of Miss America: Scandals and bombshells

Men not allowed

Former winners of the pageant have opened up about the very strict rules when it came to allowing men, including their fathers into their rooms. "They're very, very anti-boyfriend because they want you to look like you're America's sweetheart," said Betty Maxwell, who is Miss America 2016. "They're trying to be feminists and #MeToo and all these things, and at the same time, they're not thinking that every young 20-something is dating someone?"

Psychological warfare allegations

Mallory Hagan, who is Miss America 2013, talks about her equation with then-CEO Sam Haskell, "I definitely was not prepared for the insanity—the psychological warfare. It truly had nothing to do with me. It had everything to do with a person used to being in control of those around him." Savvy Shields Wolfe, who is Miss America 2017, said Haskell told her he had spies in the organization which is she was scared to trust any person. "I was too scared to reach out to anyone. I didn't know who a spy was," she revealed in the series.

CEO's attempt to control former couple

Mallory Hagan, who is Miss America 2013, and Haskell's assistant Brent Adams fell for each other but chose not to go public until the crown went to the next winner. Haskell threatened to fire Adams if he didn't stop dating Hagan. He explained, "It was about control. He controls everything and everyone else in his life. And if you go against him, you're cut out." Hagan broke up with Adams because did not quit the job despite feeling trapped. The latter revealed that even though he hated working for Haskell, he was scared he won't find another job.

Slut-shaming and badmouthing contestants

When Hagan moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, she was always very close to getting a job, but always ended up not getting the role eventually. Adams divulged that Haskell used to badmouth her in meetings with network executives and accused her of "trying to hook up" with Chris Harrison, the host of the pageant at the time. "It was wild and unsettling, but it also made me incredibly angry. Like, just what is wrong with you?" Hagan said.

Depression and suicidal results

Hagan revealed that everything she faced made her "not want to be here anymore" as she consistently felt shunned and bullied. She talked about her lowest moment which involved her drinking a lot of alcohol and going up to the roof of her building. "And if it wasn't for my relationship with my parents. I probably would have made a very different decision than I did," the tear-eyed beauty queen revealed as she talked about feeling suicidal.

Miss America CEO Robin Flemings's reaction

Fleming, who is the CEO of America, said she has seen all four of the episodes and that with how old the brand is "there's definitely going to be organizational missteps" but she is going to "support all the women who share their stories with the A&E producers." Having said that she also pointed out that when she talked to those women, they told her "the entirety of their voices were not heard" since only two-minute soundbites made the cut out of the eight to 14 hours of interviewing. "That's what entertainment's all about, editing to fit a narrative that's going to get some eyeballs and get some views," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

