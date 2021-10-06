See Ben Affleck's CHEEKY response to George Clooney calling Jennifer Lopez ‘sexy’

Newly in love, Ben Affleck had a very cheeky response when a media person asked the star about his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez! While attending the red carpet premiere of his new film The Tender Bar alongside film’s director George Clooney, the 49-year-old Batman alum was slyly asked about a previous comment of George’s about Jennifer.

For those unversed, George and Jennifer starred together in Out Of Sight in 1998. Last year, opening up about his most famous roles, George spoke about the film to GQ and praised JLo. “Every actress in town read for that part, and part of it was that she had to be sexy, but you also had to believe that she could shoot you and kill you. And Jennifer had all of that. You know, you believe every minute when she picked up a gun, she might pull the trigger and blow your head off, and she was really good. She was wonderful in the film, and it’s funny because she’s had an amazing career, and gone on to do so many things, and sort of be an all-around entertainer, but I think if you look back, that’s a performance. That really stands out for her,” he said back in November 2020.

Replaying George’s sweet comments about the 1998 film, the Access Hollywood reporter read Ben the first part of George’s quote and asked if he knew who the Ocean’s 11 star was talking about. With a smile on his face, Ben said that he has “no idea” who George was talking about. He then added that it “sounds like a good movie.” When asked if he agrees with George, Ben said: “I think George is a really smart guy, an excellent director, and did a wonderful job.”

