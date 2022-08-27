See Season 3 Twitter Review: Fans pile on expectations for an epic final season after watching first episode

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Jason Momoa's See season 3.

by Sejal Jakhwal   |  Published on Aug 27, 2022 03:13 AM IST  |  492
Jason Momoa See
Check out how the Twitter fam reacted to See Season 3.
Following the release of the highly anticipated third and final season of the sci-fi series See, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series with its first episode out. Created by Steven Knight who is famous for making the popular series Peaky Blinder, the series had strapped on high expectations from its first season, with its third season commencing fans can't get enough of it.

Besides famed actor Jason Momoa, the series also casts Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane, Hera Hilmar as Maghra Kane, Nesta Cooper as Haniwa, Eden Epstein as Wren, Archie Madekwe as Kofun, Christian Camargo, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn. The official synopsis of the series reads, "The stakes have never been higher for Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) and his tribe, as a new form of warfare threatens to destroy the world as they know it."

As for the fans on Twitter, the series seems to be an absolute hit. The series started with a band has delighted fans who were eagerly waiting for the third season to air. The first episode of the series gave fans a huge shock as the character of Bow Lion, who is played by Yadira Guevara-Prip and is an ally to Baba Voss, was killed. The loss has increased the anticipation of fans for the rest of the season with seven episodes left to air. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Jason Momoa's See Season 3 below:

see_1.png
 
see_2.png
 
see_3.png
 
see_4.png
 
see_5.png
 
see_6.png

