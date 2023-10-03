‘See this one even comes with...': When Taylor Swift trolled Joe Jonas after they broke up over a phone call amidst sightings of the singer and Sophie Turner together

Taylor Swift talking about breakup or singing about it is certainly not a new thing. While most of her songs are based on the realities of her life, she has never backed down from expressing her opinions as she often has taken at her ex-partners. In the past, the singer dated Joe Jonas , and their relationship encountered some unexpected twists and turns. Their messy split made headlines in October 2008 as Swift later revealed that he broke up with her during a 27-second phone call after just three months of dating. However, just like her songs, the singer took a sly dig and it was just brutal.

Taylor Swift trolled Joe Jonas on social media reacting to the breakup

Their relationship made headlines when the Blank Space singer publicly addressed their split on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, notably calling out how Joe Jonas broke up with her in a 27-second phone call. It was reported that Joe started seeing Sophie Turner when he broke up with the Love Story singer. However, Taylor Swift took a dig at Jonas in a vlog on her MySpace page that also features cameos from Selena Gomez and Patrick Dempsey. Swift holds up a Joe Jonas action figure and says, “See, this one even comes with a phone. So he can break up with other dolls.”

Later in the video, she holds up a doll of herself and says, “Stay away from him, okay?” With all that, Jonas' ex-wife Sophie Turner has been a huge Swiftie herself, and when Taylor released a Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault track called Mr. Perfectly Fine seemingly about her split with Jonas, Sophie hilariously showed her support for Team Taylor. During a TikTok Live in August 202, Jonas and Turner answered some fan questions, including revealing their favorite Taylor Swift album. "1989, hands down. The best," Turner replied, adding, "Although, Reputation was partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?" Turner asked Jonas.

Taylor Swift is now friends with Joe Jonas’s ex-wife

Recently, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirmed their separation via a joint statement on September 6 saying, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.” However, Swift and the Game of Thrones actor were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York in September, not long after Turner and Joe announced their divorce. Looks like Team Taylor has reunited and we can anticipate another song on Joe Jonas where Sophie might feature in it.

