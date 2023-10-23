‘See you in…’: Britney Spears makes Instagram comeback with cryptic message before memoir release; Deets inside

Guess who is back on Instagram? It’s Britney Spears. The sensational singer often finds herself in tabloids for one reason or another. Spears has some of the most viral hits under her belt. But recently, she has been creating a lot of buzz for her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me. The book is headlining her relationship with Justin Timberlake to something else. But now Spears has made a comeback to social media with a very cryptic message right before her memoir release.

Britney Spears made a comeback to Instagram

Britney Spears has left a cryptic social media message ahead of the release of her memoir. The I'm A Slave 4 U singer returned to Instagram on Monday, less than 24 hours after deleting her account, to share an image of a frosted birthday cake with a message.

Her post included a heart-shaped cake with pink birthday candles on top and pink calligraphy that read, "See you in hell." She disabled comments and captioned the post with two emoticons. The singer's post came only days before the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

Excerpts from the book have made headlines in recent weeks, disclosing facts about the singer's personal life, such as her Adderall addiction and the revelation that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake. The Crossroads star even admitted to having a drug of choice during her wild partying days in the early 2000s. She admitted to using the ADHD medicine Adderall to feel less depressed.

Britney Spears memoir

The Woman in Me is a courageous and compelling narrative about independence, fame, parenthood, survival, faith, and hope. Britney Spears spoke in open court in June 2021, and the entire world was watching.

Sharing her voice and her truth had an unmistakable influence on her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me will showcase for the first time her extraordinary journey and the fortitude at the heart of one of pop music's greatest singers. Spears' trailblazing book highlights the enduring power of music and love as well as the value of a woman finally sharing her own story on her own terms. The Woman in Me will be released on October 24th.

