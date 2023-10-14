'See you there with my 95...': When Ariana Grande called out praising Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik for showing skin but frowning at Kim Kardashian for the same

Ariana Grande, an artist known for her vocal prowess and hit songs, has not only made waves in music but also as a feminist icon. She's unapologetically bold in her advocacy for women's rights, equality, and empowerment. Grande's lyrics often touch on themes of self-confidence and self-assertion, resonating with her audience. Her actions and support for important social causes reflect her dedication to creating a world where women are celebrated for their strength and voices, making her a powerful force in today's feminist movement.

Ariana Grande defends female pop stars

Ariana Grande has been a fervent advocate of feminism, using her influence to champion gender equality, women's rights, and empowerment. Back in 2016 during Grande’s Billboard cover shoot, she asked the interviewer, “Do you want to see something I saved to my phone because it upset me so much?” She showed a set of tweets from a U.K. radio station exhibiting a provocative bias where Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik are lauded for baring skin and Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian are chastised for the same act.

Reflecting on the salacious streak, she said, “If you’re going to rave about how sexy a male artist looks with his shirt off,” says Grande, “and a woman decides to get in her panties or show her boobies for a photo shoot, she needs to be treated with the same awe and admiration. I will say it until I’m an old-ass lady with my tits out at Whole Foods. I’ll be in the produce aisle, naked at 95, with a sensible ponytail, one strand of hair left on my head, and a Chanel bow. Mark my words. See you there with my 95 dogs.”

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande - Dalton Gomez divorce settlement: Cannot 'give any interview, write, appear in connection with' Positions singer

Ariana Grande on her childhood

Grande also talked about her childhood which she revealed being a “messed-up little kid”. She said, “I remember one night my dad came home late from work, and we all had skeleton makeup on our faces. He was like, ‘Is this Halloween?’ Nope, it’s just another Wednesday in our house.”

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande gives fans an exclusive peek into her life post-divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez; says 'Some from then...'