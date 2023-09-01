'Seeing Tom Cruise drive up in a Porsche..': When 22-year old Nicole Kidman fell madly in love with USD 600 million actor in first sight

In the glittering world of Hollywood, tales of love, romance, and unexpected encounters often take center stage. Among these captivating stories, few are as enchanting as the love story between Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. Picture this: a young, 22-year-old Nicole Kidman, nervous and on the cusp of an audition that could change her life forever. Little did she know that destiny had an electrifying moment in store for her—one that would lead to her falling madly in love with a USD 600 million actor.

Nicole Kidman's love at first sight for Tom Cruise

It was an important day for Nicole Kidman. She was about to audition for a role in the 1990 film Days of Thunder. The tension in the air was palpable, but little did Kidman realize that her life was about to take an astonishing turn. As she waited nervously, a sleek Porsche pulled up and out stepped the charismatic Tom Cruise. Kidman's jaw quite literally dropped in sheer amazement as Cruise strolled through the audition room's door. It was a moment that etched itself into her memory, setting the stage for a love story that would capture the world's imagination.

Nichole Kidman still feels the same for Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman's recounting of her first encounter with Tom Cruise has evolved over the years, but the intense emotions she felt remain unchanged. In 2002, she candidly revealed to Vanity Fair how Cruise had swept her off her feet, igniting a passionate and all-consuming love. She confessed, "He basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life—I was like, 'Forget it. This is it.' I was consumed by it, willingly."

In another interview with the BBC, Kidman vividly described the electric connection she experienced when Cruise stood up and shook her hand during the audition. It was a serendipitous moment that would change the course of their lives forever.

Nichole Kidman and Tom Cruise's unexpected love story

At the time of their chance encounter, Tom Cruise was already a Hollywood heavyweight, with blockbuster hits like Top Gun, Rain Man, and Born on the Fourth of July under his belt. On the other hand, Kidman was a relatively unknown Australian actress, whose talent had caught Cruise's eye after her work in Dead Calm. This fateful meeting not only led to Kidman landing a role alongside Cruise in Days of Thunder but also paved the way for a romance that would captivate the world.

Their love story unfolded against the odds, with Kidman suddenly thrust into the limelight as the wife of a Hollywood A-lister. Despite facing scrutiny and skepticism from the public, their love remained unwavering.

The end of Nichole and Tom's marriage

Though Kidman and Cruise's marriage eventually came to an end in 2001, Kidman has consistently spoken of it with grace and reverence. In a recent interview with Red magazine, she reflected on her youthful marriage, saying, "I was so young when I got married. I look back now, and I’m like, 'What?' I had two kids by the time I was 27, and I’d been married for four years. But that’s what I wanted."

In her 2002 interview with Vanity Fair, Kidman emphasized the genuine love that defined their marriage, choosing not to be swayed by skeptics. She described it as "a beautiful marriage . . . Two beautiful children. The rest is history." Nicole Kidman's enchanting story of her jaw-dropping encounter with Tom Cruise continues to captivate audiences, offering a glimpse into the passionate love that marked the beginning of their whirlwind romance. As Kidman beautifully puts it, "I remember being so nervous and seeing Tom Cruise drive up in a Porsche... He got out of the car and walked through the door, and I was like, ‘Ah.’ My jaw dropped." This quote encapsulates the sheer magic of their first meeting, an electric moment that changed their lives forever.

