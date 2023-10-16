'Seen as sinister and manipulative...': When Chris Hemsworth got candid about his villain character; said he was playing 'God'

Chris Hemsworth has had tremendous success playing the mythological hero Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the Australian heartthrob is also adept at playing villainous characters that can make your skin curl.The actor decided to portray one such character in his Netflix film Spiderhead, in which he portrays a character who believes himself to be a god on earth.

Chris Hemsworth on tapping into his villainous side for Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth has a very heroic vibe to him, his physique, his deep voice and the charming personality all contribute to making him seem very noble and a good doer on screen. But he has the chops to play a manipulative villain as well.

The Marvel actor shed his superhero image and became the slick and manipulative Steve, who runs a controversial penitentiary. He essentially tries to give inmates some form of drugs in order to earn a reduced sentence.

The actor seemed to grasp the sinister motives of the character and know where he came from as he was able to deduct the thinking behind his character’s actions.

"It may be seen as sinister and manipulative, but he does believe he's doing it for the betterment of mankind," theThor actor had told E! News' Daily Pop in 2022. "He does believe what he's doing is just and noble and that left up to our own devices, we'll destroy ourselves. So, he sees it as himself to play God and intervene."

This kind of understanding allowed him to bring layers to his character instead of just playing a mustache twirling villain.

Chris Hemsworth on keeping fact away from fiction

Chris’ character in the film runs a bunch of experiments with drugs on inmates. One of the experiments that he runs involved a drug that can make people fall madly in love with one another. For Hemsworth, such types of drugs are better kept in fiction than actually be used in real life.

“Manipulating someone to fall in love with you for the wrong reasons would be a devastating thing to have on the market." the actor had told the publication, drawing a clear distinction between his character and his own morals.

The film also starred Miles Teller who was coming fresh off from the success of Top Gun: Maverick at the time. Spiderhead worked as a cautionary tale that told of the dangers of excessive experimentation and loss of humanity in the world.

