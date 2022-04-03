Seinfeld and Toy Story actress Estelle Harris passes away at 93

Estelle Harris, who popularly played Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld passed away on Saturday, April 2 in California. She was aged 93 and has been reported to have passed away due to natural causes. The news of the actress' demise was confirmed by her family with a statement they shared with Deadline. Harris' final screen role was in Toy Story 4.

In a statement shared by Deadline, late actress Estelle Harris' son Glen Harris shared a moving tribute for her saying, "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her." The actress passed away just days before her 94th birthday.

Estelle was loved by the audiences for her portrayal of Estelle Costanza, who is the mother of the show's lead character George Costanza played by Jason Alexander on Jerry Seinfeld's show. In May 2020, we also lost Estelle Harris' onscreen husband Frank Costanza played by Jerry Stiller on Seinfeld.

Estelle Harris also starred in another popular role, which was as Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. She also appeared in other projects. such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Tarzan II among others.

Seinfeld fans expressed immense grief over the sad demise of the actress whose significant voice and act will forever remain as her legacy. The show's lead stars are yet to react to the tragic news.