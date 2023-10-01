Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber DID NOT meet in France after video of the two leaving restaurant went viral; Report

Just this week, the news of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez leaving the same restaurant in France made it to the headlines. Soon after, rumors about the two bumping into each other surfaced. However, a recent insider report by TMZ has debunked the whole story and confirmed that most of the theories of that day were not as true. Here is what exactly happened when Selena and Hailey were in the same place in Paris. Read on.

Selena and Hailey on Paris restaurant- what happened?

As per the videos and reports from a few days ago, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez were both seen leaving the same restaurant, L'Avenue, during their stay in the French capital. However, for those anticipating a potentially awkward lunch date or a dramatic face-off, the reality was quite different. Sources close to the situation have revealed to TMZ that neither Hailey nor Selena were aware of each other's presence at the restaurant. Moreover, no one informed them of the coincidence while they were enjoying their respective meals.

To add to this, the two celebrities were seated on different floors of the establishment, which ensured there was no interaction between them during their dining experience. The videos capturing their entrances and exits from the Parisian hotspot, occurring during Fashion Week, naturally sparked speculation and excitement among fans. Questions arose about what this encounter might signify, with some fans expressing surprise and curiosity on social media.

They were at the same after-party as well

It's worth noting that not only did they share the same restaurant, but they also attended the same after-party in the bustling city. However, according to sources, there was still no face-to-face meeting between the two. Paris is a vast city, and it seems the paths of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez did not cross on this occasion. Neither Hailey nor Selena or any of their teams have made a public statement about this convergence. Pinkvilla will be sure to update this space with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on this section for more intel.

