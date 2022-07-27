Selena Gomez 30th Birthday Inside DEETS: Formal partying with friends all night, Camila Cabello on guest list

Look at her NOW! Selena Gomez has entered The 30's Club (on July 22) and celebrated her super special day in glamorous fashion with her closest friends. According to E! News, a source revealed juicy inside details from Sel's epic birthday celebrations. Hosting a "formal party," there were 50 guests in attendance and it was held at a private home.

"Everyone was in gowns and dressed up. There were red roses lining the entry way and throughout the party," the source revealed of Selena Gomez's classy birthday bash. Moreover, the Lose You To Love Me singer's party featured cups with "Selena's 30th" inscribed on them, a photo booth and a birthday cake paying homage to Selena's first acting stint - Barney & Friends. "Everyone sang happy birthday to her. She was really happy and was partying with her friends all night and was having the best night," the insider further disclosed. Moreover, another source informed E! News that Selena's close pal Camila Cabello was there for the Only Murders in the Building star's special gathering.

As for the birthday girl's outfit of choice, Selena Gomez donned two gorgeous numbers. The first one was a stellar pink Versace gown accessorised with diamond hoop earrings and matching heels while her hair was tied up in a neat ponytail. Switching gears to a more dancing queen avatar, with her hairstyle and accessories intact, Gomez rocked a silver sequin halter dress featuring ruffled feathers and paired with matching strappy heels.

You can check out glimpses from Selena Gomez's epic 30th birthday bash HERE!

Now, that's the way to celebrate turning 30, the Selena Gomez style!

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez also had a low-key birthday dinner with bestie Taylor Swift, while also penning a heartfelt note on turning the big 3-0 on Instagram: "After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I'm starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"

