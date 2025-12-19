Selena Gomez Addresses ‘Mustache’ Comment with Grace, Speaks Candidly About Her Skin Condition

Selena Gomez once again proved why fans love her honesty and sense of humor. The singer and actress recently laughed off an awkward question about her appearance, turning it into a teachable and relatable moment on social media.

After sharing an Instagram Story on December 16, the Sunset Blvd singer reacted to a follower who asked her, “How do you, like, shave your mustache?” Instead of getting offended, Gomez giggled and addressed it head-on. “I totally get it,” she said while laughing. “It’s actually not [a mustache]. It’s my melasma.”

The 33-year-old explained that melasma is a skin condition caused by sun exposure. “I actually have melasma and a pimple,” she added, zooming the camera in on her upper lip. “It’s actually from the sun, so you’ll have to obviously wear sunscreen and be careful.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, melasma is a common condition that leads to dark patches on areas like the cheeks, forehead, and above the upper lip, often triggered by sunlight and hormonal changes.

Selena Gomez keeps it real about her skin

This isn’t the first time Selena Gomez has spoken openly about her appearance. Over the years, she has become increasingly comfortable being herself. In a 2024 interview with Vogue, she said, “I have grown so much over the years, and at this point in my life, I am really comfortable in my own skin.” She added, “Being true to myself means being unafraid of being me.”

That confidence has also changed her relationship with makeup. In a 2020 essay for CNN, Gomez shared, “I used to think I had to wear makeup in order to feel pretty, but now I understand that I don’t need makeup to feel beautiful.” She described makeup as “an accessory” and said she launched Rare Beauty in 2019 to “challenge the beauty ‘norm’ and celebrate what makes each of us unique.”

Gomez has also recently addressed comments about her speaking voice during an Instagram livestream. “I’ve gotten this question a few times, the voice thing,” she explained. “Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all.” She thanked fans for being direct, saying, “I’m glad y’all are being real with me on the live, I appreciate it, for real.”

Her openness comes during a successful year. Gomez married producer Benny Blanco in September, released a joint album titled I Said I Love You First that reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and earned her fourth consecutive Golden Globe nomination for Only Murders in the Building.

