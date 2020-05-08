Selena Gomez admits COVID 19 lockdown is making her feel ‘unsettled'; Reveals how she is coping up

Selena Gomez admitted that the Coronavirus lockdown is making her feel ‘unsettled' and revealed how she is coping up. Read on to find out.

Even though the Coronavirus quarantine is protecting us from the deadly virus, it is not keeping us away from the stress and pressure created by the ongoing health crisis. Just like a lot people across the world, Selena Gomez is also filing the current COVID 19 pandemic very unsettling. During her recent interaction with Puma, the Lose You To Love Me singer opened up about what she has been doing to stay levelled amid the ongoing viral outbreak.

Since the lockdown is especially affecting those with mental health issues, various celebrities are sharing their own social distancing experience and letting people know that they are not alone. While she agreed that it is important to consume news and stay updated about the situation, Selena also admitted that all that the information can be very unsettling sometimes, Fox News reported. So, she advised people to take breaks while watching or reading news about the pandemic.

“Like everyone else, I am feeling unsettled and going through a variety of emotions during this time. For that reason, I think it’s important to stay informed and be aware of the latest news, but also take breaks from it because it can be overwhelming,” she said. According to Johns Hopkins University, globally, around 3.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded. Out of these, 251,718 people have lost their lives and around 1.2 million people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Selena further shared what is keeping her calm during the unsettling period. “Reading and listening to music have been a huge factor in keeping me calm," she said. She revealed that before the stay at home order was passed, she was working in the studio on fresh content. Since she did not want to lose the feeling of inspiration, she keeps on penning down her ideas. “Before the stay-at-home ordinance, I was working in the studio. I didn’t want to lose that feeling of inspiration, so I am constantly writing ideas and lyrics down for songs in my journals," Selena said.

Gomez is also re-watching old TV shows and movies. In March, Selena shared a few list of entertainment recommendations for her fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Her list of music recommendation included a song by her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd. The Rare songstress posted a list of movies, TV shows, Instagram accounts, songs, podcasts, and books, that her fans can add to their lockdown entertainment list. “Here are some things that I've been watching, listening to, and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

She started with sharing a list of movies and it featured Invisible Man, Jennifer's Body, American Hustle, Uncut Gems, Clueless, Sugar and Spice, After the Wedding, Zodiac, Election, and Flirting With Disaster. For TV shows binge list she recommended The Morning Show, Good Girls, The Servant, SNL, and The Mind Explained. She further shared some music recommendations and even added a song by her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd to it, who she even tagged in the post.

The list included, If the World Was Ending by Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, You Say by Lauren Daigle, Snow Child by The Weeknd, The Blessing by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship, and The Box by Roddy Ricch. In her book recommendation, she added Becoming by Michelle Obama, The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, and Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson.

During the interview with Puma, the singer also mentioned that she also regularly exercises in order to keep her active. She said she has found some good work out routines on YouTube that keep her busy. “There are so many good ones on there and you can mix up your workouts. Dance one day, do yoga another,” she mentioned. She is also spending time cooking and painting to keep herself occupied.

“I’ve recently gotten really into watercolor painting," she said. "I also started a new book series. Oh, and I have been cooking meals that I’ve never cooked before!" Selena added. Just like a various other celebrities, Selena urged her fans to stay at home and stay safe. “Please stay home. I know you have heard that so many times, but it’s truly going to take all of us sacrificing together to beat this horrible virus," she said. ALSO READ: Stuck With U Music Video: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande dance with their special someones in the new song

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×