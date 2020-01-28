Selena Gomez admits experiencing emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has revealed in a recent interview that she was a victim of emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber. Read further for more details.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were the perfect couple for everyone until they shocked the world after announcing their sudden separation from each other. However, gossip mongers still talk about the two international singers and their now strained relationship. Well, Selena and Justin also have been quite vocal about the same and have spoken in details about moving on in their lives after their separation. Selena Gomez has recently revealed more details about this in one of her recent interviews.

The entire discussion began when the Back to You singer was asked whether her song Lose You To Love Me is about her ex flame Justin Bieber. Selena not only replied in the affirmative but also revealed many other details about her past relationship. The Come and Get it singer shocked everyone when she revealed about being a victim of emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber. She talked about how dangerous it is to stay in a victim mentality.

(ALSO READ: Selena Gomez REVEALS she was surrounded by her friends on Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's wedding; See PHOTOS)

Selena further said that she had to find a way to understand the same as an adult. The It Ain’t Me singer said that she is proud about being able to express that she is the strongest and having found a way to walk through such a situation with grace. The interesting part here is that Selena did not reveal Justin Bieber’s name in the entire conversation until she was prompted by the interviewer for the same. As of now, Justin also has not responded to Selena’s statements. For the unversed, the Sorry singer did admit a few months back about being abusive in all his relationships through a lengthy social media post.

Read More