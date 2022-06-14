Selena Gomez admits gaining confidence in herself after Justin Bieber breakup: I am 'really proud'

Selena Gomez has learnt exactly how tough she is via her public breakup with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, as well as after her lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant. In a podcast interview on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on Monday, Selena Gomez claimed she was 'really proud' of how the stormy relationship made her more mature.

The Only Murders In The Building actor, 29, claimed that concentrating on herself helped her speak up for her own demands. "It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect," she said of the breakup with Bieber, 28, who married the model Hailey Bieber just months after his breakup in 2018. Selena first felt unmoored following the breakup, despite the fact that she is more secure in her role in the entertainment sector today.

However, Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and had a kidney transplant three years later, is now guarding her health and heart by being selective about who she allows into her life. The Lose You to Love Me singer keeps the bad energy at bay by spending time with mature individuals she can trust, such as her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. “Being around two adult gentlemen — because that’s what they are, they are very sweet and kind and hilarious and inappropriate sometimes and it’s the best — I just learned so much,” the Rare Beauty founder said of the comedic icons, as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Selena is now earning some of her greatest reviews for her Hulu comedy series Only Murders In The Building, in which she co-stars with comic veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short. She not only stars in the mystery series, but she also acts as one of its executive producers, alongside Martin and Short, whom she credits for inspiring her on set and pushing her to demand more from her own collaborators.

