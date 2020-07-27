Selena Gomez is all praises for Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore: She’s done it again

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to sing praises for Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore. Scroll down to see what Taylor’s longtime bestie and fellow musician said.

Selena Gomez is all praises for fellow musician and her longtime friend, Taylor Swift. The 28-year-old Rare singer sung the praises of the 30-year-old Look What You Made Me Do singer’s new album, Folklore, through her Instagram Story over the weekend. “She’s done it again @taylorswift,” Selena captioned a screenshot of herself listening to Taylor‘s new single, Cardigan. “When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have,” Selena explained further in her IG Story.

As for her own music, Selena recently dropped a remix of Past Life with Trevor Daniel. The trap-infused-pop track was produced by Finneas and it originally appears of Trevor‘s debut studio album Nicotine

As for Taylor’s recent releases: Selena isn't the only one of Taylor’s friends who has come forward to praise the singer for her recent music release. Swift’s longtime friend Blake Lively also recently praised the singer’s new music. Lively, 32, shared a supportive message to the musician, in her note, Lively extended her gratitude to Swift, album producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, as well as singer Bon Iver and the mysterious William Bowery — who co-wrote two tracks on the album, and many fans suspect to be a pseudonym for Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Blake said: “Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album,” making a nod to the music video for new song Cardigan. “Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humour, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: Love,” she added.

