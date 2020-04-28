Selena Gomez is already planning her wedding and has picked a band: I know all of their songs

Selena Gomez revealed in a recent interview that she already has a wishlist when it comes to her wedding band for her future nuptials, whenever it takes place! Read below to know which band the Boyfriend singer was talking about.

Selena Gomez is currently on quarantine mode like all of us, as a safety precaution, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Besides releasing new music with hit singles like Boyfriend from Rare Deluxe, the singer has also been building a new studio to work on her craft. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Selena shared, "I'm actually building this little studio situation and I'm doing it with the people that have been in my house. I'm creating a little station where I'm going to be able to FaceTime with my engineer and some of my producer friends and we're going to try to make some music, which I'm so excited about."

Moreover, Gomez has also started wedding planning in advance! No, it's not a fiance reveal but more like she already has a wishlist on she wants as her wedding band! "I've listened to Fleetwood forever. I think I know all of their songs. I think that there's something... You just, you can hear the song, and it's just like you don't turn it. Ideally, at my wedding, I would love for Stevie [Nicks] or someone in that world to sing at my wedding. That's like music, you know?," the Lose You To Love Me singer shared.

Who would you like as your dream wedding band at your wedding? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Besides building a studio to make new music, the 27-year-old singer shared more details on how her quarantine period is currently going. "I do a lot of walks because that's all I feel like I can do. I do weights inside the house and, definitely embarrassingly, watch the YouTube videos where I'm trying to do what the woman is telling me to do but she looks so glamourous doing it," Selena quipped to Zane.

