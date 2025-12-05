Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Christmas Decor as Married Couple is All About Kisses, Love and Light: PICS

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are gearing up for their first Christmas after getting married, and it’s happy cheer all around. Taking to her Instagram to share an update regarding her ongoing prep ahead of the holiday season, the singer shared how she has been doing it with dedicated support from her composer husband.

Selena Gomez gets Christmas tree decorating with her husband, Benny Blanco

The 416 million followers of Selena Gomez on Instagram have been getting the first row seat at her new life as a married woman, and it’s all things adorable. On December 4 local time, the songstress revealed how she has already set up her Christmas tree and showed her fans the exact process that went into her picturesque and personal decor. She and music composer husband Benny Blanco sat down in front of a lit-up tree and added elegant ornaments to it one by one, making a family tradition of it. They attached a time-lapse of them decorating it and stealing kisses in front of it.

The singer-actor wrote, “our first Christmas as a married couple,” sharing her excitement of spending time with her beloved husband this year-end. The two tied the knot on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara via a private ceremony, attended by close friends and family only. After he proposed to her last year, the guesses were on about when the two would finally walk down the aisle, and the moment was kept under tight security with little to no updates from the duo until after it was over.

Among the many guests at their ceremony, known faces such as those of Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Zoe Saldaña, SZA, Ed Sheeran, and Camila Cabello, seen. The two have since shared intimate photos of the big day, declaring their love repeatedly for each other. They have previously expressed a wish to become parents one day, so fans are more than excited to hear some good news from them soon!

