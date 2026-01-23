Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding Cake Was Ruined by Martin Short? Here’s What Really Happened

Selena Gomez and longtime beau Benny Blanco tied the knot in a very private ceremony on September 27, 2025. In attendance were a few of their industry friends, including Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Detailing how his unsuspecting mistake left a big mark on the couple’s big day, Martin Short shared that the wedding cake had to take an irreversible blow.

Martin Short details when he cut Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding cake before the couple

Appearing on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 75-year-old comedian and actor recalled the moment it all went down. Recalling the beautiful wedding reception, where he sat with Paul Rudd and his wife Julie, the star said he ended up cutting through a cake with a knife that was near that table.

Expecting it to be a dessert item per table, he decided to give a piece to his co-actor Steve Martin, who was about to leave, only to have everyone scream at him. He shared, “‘Oh Steve, you can’t leave’ — I had a fork in my hand. ‘You can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake.’ And I cut the wedding cake, one side, and cut the other.” He even seemingly tried to fix it with a fork, which only made it worse.

After learning that it was indeed the wedding cake that the couple was supposed to cut into, he got ready to take his leave and warned everyone not to inform the bride, Selena Gomez, until at least a month after the day. Speaking about how the correctional work was eventually done, he said, “They called the wedding coordinator, and then the chef came out."

"Then they did surgery, but it ended up being like a Hollywood wedding cake, and it was beautiful, but now it had a little work done," he added. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have remained tight-lipped about the whole ordeal so far.

