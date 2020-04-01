Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato do their bit and donate to hospitals for Coronavirus victims

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato extend donations to hospitals for Coronavirus victims.

Worldwide people are uniting and doing their bit to help the Coronavirus victims. Hollywood celebrities and singers too are doing their bit and contributing in order to help the victims and the grieved. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are one of the few celebs who have come ahead and donated to hospitals for the treatment of Coronavirus patients. Taking to their social media handles, Selena and Demi have revealed how they are going to help in the ongoing crisis.

Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant surgery in 2017 at a hospital in Los Angeles. The singer revealed in her Twitter post that she will be donating medical equipment at the same Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where she was treated in 2017, in order to treat the Coronavirus patients and help the doctors and nurses. "So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others I’m donating to@CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude," she wrote.

So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others I’m donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 31, 2020

On the other hand, Demi Lovato, who survived a fatal drug overdose episode in the past, too promised to extend her support to the Coronavirus patients. "I'm pleased to announce that $5 (from) every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers - pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation," she tweeted. The Fabletics donation is Lovato's latest effort to help raise funds for the fight against the novel coronavirus.

