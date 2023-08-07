Selena Gomez and DJ Fred seen having dinner together again, fueling dating rumors

Selena Gomez, the renowned singer, and the popular English DJ-record producer, Fred Again, created a buzz this week when they were spotted sharing a dinner together. However, the nature of their outing might not be what fans are imagining, as an insider sheds light on the real dynamics at play.

Casual dinner of Selena Gomez and Fred

Gomez and Fred chose Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood as the backdrop for their dinner according to ET. The venue choice itself might fuel speculation, yet details from the eyewitness paint a different picture. The duo arrived around 7 p.m., and while they appeared to be enjoying each other's company, it wasn't a typical date scene. They sat across from each other without much physical contact, suggesting a more casual and friendly interaction.

Friendly encounters between Selena Gomez and Fred

Throughout the evening, Gomez and Fred engaged with fans in a heartwarming manner. One fan even requested a photo with her baby, to which Gomez graciously obliged. Another admirer approached Gomez and expressed admiration, receiving a friendly response. These interactions reinforced the image of Gomez's approachable nature. The night's events continued with a lighthearted incident where someone playing pool accidentally got too close to Gomez, resulting in her cheerful encouragement. The night concluded as they left the venue around 8:30 p.m., accompanied by a security guard.

As Gomez and Fred's dinner outing raises eyebrows and curiosity, it's worth considering the context of their respective careers. Fred Again, known for his collaborations with renowned artists, is set to embark on an upcoming tour. On the other hand, Gomez has recently confirmed her return to the studio, hinting at new music on the horizon. Their interaction could potentially be more professional than personal, revolving around a collaboration that fans might eagerly anticipate. While the specifics of their connection remain shrouded, the evening sheds light on Gomez's friendly and down-to-earth demeanor, further endearing her to fans. As the world speculates, one thing is certain: both Gomez and Fred continue to make waves in their respective creative domains.

