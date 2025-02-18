Selena Gomez and Fiancé Benny Blanco Buy USD 35 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills; Here's All You Need to Know

It appears that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco truly understand the definition of living a lavish life. Real estate insiders revealed to TMZ that the H-town couple spent millions—specifically USD 35 million—on a mansion in Beverly Hills.

Their new home is nothing less than a dreamland. According to the aforementioned publication, it is a Spanish-style estate that consists of seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

But that's not all! According to the outlet, the luxurious property also features a library and an eye-catching grand staircase. Outdoors, the mansion includes a fitness center, a pool, and a stunning glass greenhouse solarium.

This purchase was made in December of last year, per the publication. It also appears that the couple isn't the only A-lister to have owned this grand estate. Two years before Gomez and Blanco sealed the deal, an acclaimed Hollywood director had their name on this property, according to the report.

TMZ's article mentioned that The Heart Wants What It Wants songstress and the renowned music producer purchasing this estate in 2024 made it one of the priciest real estate deals in Beverly Hills that year.

The couple, who went public with their relationship last year, are not afraid to showcase their love for one another and give their fans the ultimate couple goals.

They made major headlines when Blanco got down on one knee and proposed to the songstress in December 2024. Gomez surprised everyone when she shared the sweet engagement pictures on her Instagram account.