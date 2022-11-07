Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa fall out over singer calling Taylor Swift her 'only industry friend'?

This comment of Selena calling Taylor Swift as her only real friend from the industry didn't sit well with Raisa who reportedly commented "Interesting" on an Instagram post about Selena's quote and later deleted the same. Although after fans noticed Francia's comment, they also learned that she wasn't following Selena on social media anymore. Fans were quick to comment on from both sides as a few of them called out Gomez for not acknowledging the How I Met Your Father star's role in her life for donating her a kidney, there were others who supported Gomez clarifying that her comment was meant about being close to a globally famous /superstar artist like Swift.

Selena Gomez and her kidney donor, actress Francia Raisa seemingly had a fall out publicly following the singer's recent interview comments. Gomez who has been promoting her new documentary, My Mind & Me which released on AppleTV+ recently and spoke to Rolling Stone magazine where she spoke about Taylor Swift being her only industry friend.

Selena's comment on Taylor Swift friendship

The quote that seemed irk Francia to comment happened to be where Gomez told Rolling Stone magazine how she has never felt too close to anyone industry apart from Swift. She said, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong." After Raisa's comment went viral, Selena has now reacted to the same saying, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

Selena and Francia's friendship

Raisa and Gomez have been friends for over 15 years after first meeting in 2007 while visiting a children’s hospital together. After Selena's Lupus diagnosis, Raisa donated her kidney to the Disney Channel alum. In 2017, Gomez shared a post about Francia's organ donation and wrote, "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Although Selena and Francia's relationship seems to have changed over the years. Fans particularly noticed how Raisa was not mentioned in Gomez’s My Mind and Me documentary, which was released Friday, November 4, on Apple TV+, despite the film covering the last six years of the Only Murders in the Building star’s life.