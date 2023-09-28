Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber nearly cross paths at stylish Paris afterparty

In the world of full glamour fashion and haute couture, many actors were spotted including Selena Gomez, Hailey Biber, Kendall Jenner, and Nicola Peltz seen at the after party in Paris, Narrowly avoiding what could have been an awkward encounter between Selena and Hailey Biber.

Selena and Hailey's history

As reported by geo.tv, This all happened six months after Selena Gomez took to the colossal Instagram post an impressive boosting of her Instagram followers to 430 million, to cease the bullying and death threats towards her ex-boyfriend Justin Biber's wife Hailey Biber. Despite this everything both Selena and Hailey made separate arrivals at the nightclub for the after-party event.

While everyone was curious to know if they both interacted or not, they both were seen entering and existing at very different periods to avoid the interaction and to maintain a proper distance from each other, The twist was both the singer and supermodel appeared to have a similar coordinated outfits for the after- party event.

Selena and Hailey's outfit for after- party

Selena Gomez was seen wearing a black body-hugging minidress with stunning diamond cuffs. With the striking pair of latex thigh-high boots that speak out confidence and power. Everything was just looking good and she was giving vibes of classy and chic women.

On the other hand, Hailey carried her look with a long black dress with a completely open back shaping her body figure more and she completed her look with elegant open-toed stilettos and a chic wavy bob hairstyle.

Selena and Hailey's new chapter

Rumors surrounding the relationship between Selena and Hailey have circulated for months, but the Bad Liar addressed the issues directly with his Instagram stories. This open communication has reportedly led to improved relations between the two, transforming their near encounter at the Paris afterparty into more of a fashion spectacle than a dramatic confrontation.

