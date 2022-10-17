Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for FIRST joint photos; Here's how Justin feels about it

Weeks after Hailey opened up about her husband, Justin's past relationship with Selena and how fans of the former couple have treated her over the years in the Call Her Daddy podcast interview, the two ladies came together to show everyone there's no bad blood between them. Hailey had also mentioned in her interview how she had spoken to Selena after her marriage to Justin. Although the new photo of the duo went viral in no time as fans hailed the two women for coming together despite netizens' wish of creating conflicts between them. Both dressed in black outfits, Selena and Hailey were clicked in a close-up by y photographer Tyrell Hampton at Sunday's event.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber recently attended The Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend and the duo decided to put an end to all the feud rumours among them by clicking photos together. Gomez and Bieber were all smiles as the duo posed for joint clicks for the first time amid all the Justin Bieber drama leaving fans surprised.

Selena and Hailey's 'plot twist'

Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, photographer Tyrell Hampton in the caption wrote, "Plot twist" referring to the complicated dynamic that fans assumed prevailed between the singer and the model. The post also received a comment from Tommy Dorfman who wrote, "Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic." Fans of Hailey and Selena were also quick to hail their gesture as one user commented, "We are witnessing history everyone." Another user mentioned, "now can y’all finally leave these women and Justin alone lmfao."

Justin Bieber's reaction to Hailey and Selena's snap

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the Yummy singer revealed his reaction to ex Selena and wife Hailey Bieber getting together at the recent event and also posing for photos together. The source mentioned, "Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone." Another source also informed what Selena and Hailey wanted to convey through their photo and said the two wanted to show everyone that there's "no beef or bad feelings between them anymore."

Check out Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's photo HERE

Selena Gomez had previously indirectly reacted to Hailey's tell-all interview and asked her fans to practise kindness above all noting that "words matter" and no one deserves that kind of online hate.

