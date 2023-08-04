Selena Gomez and little sister Gracie are inseparable! Singer shares adorable cuddling snaps amid food show shoot

Selena Gomez recently delighted her fans by sharing a series of endearing pictures featuring her little sister, Gracie, on her Instagram stories. The photos offer glimpses into their close relationship, showcasing the love and affection between the sisters. Here's a closer look.

A stylish selfie for Selena Gomez and Gracie

In the first picture, Selena and Gracie strike a mirror selfie. Selena looks chic in a white t-shirt, classic trench coat, and trendy glasses, while Gracie wears an adorable baby pink gingham print dress over a white t-shirt.

Musical memories for Selena Gomez and Gracie

The second photo appears to be a throwback, capturing a heartwarming moment between the two. Gracie sits in front of a grand piano while Selena bends down to play it, and Gracie gazes at her sister with admiration. Selena sports a striking blue matching set, while Gracie looks adorable in a cream matching outfit.

A culinary adventure with Brooklyn Beckham for Gracie

The third picture features Gracie alongside Brooklyn Beckham, the husband of Selena's close friend Nicola Peltz Beckham and the son of Victoria and David Beckham. The two are seen cooking together in the kitchen. Brooklyn, a talented chef, wears a white t-shirt, and Gracie is in her pajamas.

More sisterly love between Selena Gomez and Gracie

In the fourth photo, another mirror selfie captures Selena and Gracie's affectionate bond. Selena dons a cozy grey sweatshirt, while Gracie looks adorable in a white t-shirt.

Cherished memories for Selena Gomez and Gracie

In the fifth and final picture, Selena Gomez shares a heartwarming throwback moment with her little sister Gracie. In the snapshot, Gracie appears to be quite small, lying comfortably in Selena's lap, both are looking towards the camera and smiling. This nostalgic photograph captures the timeless connection and closeness that Selena cherishes with Gracie.

Selena Gomez's admiration for her little sister, Gracie, shines through her online posts. Despite their significant age difference of more than 20 years, the sisters share an incredibly close relationship. The Rare Beauty founder often pays tribute to Gracie on Instagram, expressing her love and calling her "the best thing in the world" and "forever her favorite human."

