Selena Gomez and little sister Gracie are inseparable! Singer shares adorable cuddling snaps amid food show shoot

Selena and Gracie's heartwarming bond shines through a series of sweet snapshots.

Selena Gomez (Image: Selena Gomez Instagram)
Selena Gomez (Image: Selena Gomez Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Selena Gomez recently shared a series of endearing pictures featuring her little sister Gracie
  • Despite their age gap of more than 20 years, the sisters share an incredibly close relationship

Selena Gomez recently delighted her fans by sharing a series of endearing pictures featuring her little sister, Gracie, on her Instagram stories. The photos offer glimpses into their close relationship, showcasing the love and affection between the sisters. Here's a closer look.

A stylish selfie for Selena Gomez and Gracie

In the first picture, Selena and Gracie strike a mirror selfie. Selena looks chic in a white t-shirt, classic trench coat, and trendy glasses, while Gracie wears an adorable baby pink gingham print dress over a white t-shirt.

instagram/selenagomez

Musical memories for Selena Gomez and Gracie

The second photo appears to be a throwback, capturing a heartwarming moment between the two. Gracie sits in front of a grand piano while Selena bends down to play it, and Gracie gazes at her sister with admiration. Selena sports a striking blue matching set, while Gracie looks adorable in a cream matching outfit.

instagram/selenagomez

A culinary adventure with Brooklyn Beckham for Gracie

The third picture features Gracie alongside Brooklyn Beckham, the husband of Selena's close friend Nicola Peltz Beckham and the son of Victoria and David Beckham. The two are seen cooking together in the kitchen. Brooklyn, a talented chef, wears a white t-shirt, and Gracie is in her pajamas.

instagram/selenagomez

More sisterly love between Selena Gomez and Gracie

In the fourth photo, another mirror selfie captures Selena and Gracie's affectionate bond. Selena dons a cozy grey sweatshirt, while Gracie looks adorable in a white t-shirt.

instagram/selenagomez

Cherished memories for Selena Gomez and Gracie

In the fifth and final picture, Selena Gomez shares a heartwarming throwback moment with her little sister Gracie. In the snapshot, Gracie appears to be quite small, lying comfortably in Selena's lap, both are looking towards the camera and smiling. This nostalgic photograph captures the timeless connection and closeness that Selena cherishes with Gracie.

instagram/selenagomez

Selena Gomez's admiration for her little sister, Gracie, shines through her online posts. Despite their significant age difference of more than 20 years, the sisters share an incredibly close relationship. The Rare Beauty founder often pays tribute to Gracie on Instagram, expressing her love and calling her "the best thing in the world" and "forever her favorite human."

FAQs

Who is Gracie with Selena?
Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, is nothing if not a huge Taylor Swift fan! In an Instagram video shared by Gomez on Thursday, Gracie is sitting on the couch wearing a black shirt with newly dyed purple hair in honor of Swift's re-released album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
How many years between Selena Gomez and her sister?
She is ten years old as of 2023. She was born on 12 June 2013. What's the age difference between Selena and her sister Gracie? She is about 20 years older than Gracie Elliot Teefey.
Is Victoria Gomez related to Selena?
The Disney Alum Has 2 Younger Half-Sisters: Gracie and Victoria. Could you imagine having Selena Gomez as your big sister?! The Disney Channel alum has two half-sisters: Gracie Elliot Teefey and Victoria Gomez.
