Selena Gomez and little sister Gracie RECREATE an epic Full House argument in an iconic TikTok video

Selena Gomez and little sister Gracie are one dynamic duo who are having great fun re-enacting scenes from the television sitcom Full House. Selena, 29, and Gracie, 8, took to TikTok to recreate a scene where sisters, DJ Tanner, played by Selena Gomez in the video, and Stephanie Tanner, played by Gracie in the video argue with one another about who is the better sister.

The video starts off with the duo lip-syncing along the lines of the older and the younger siblings. While Gracie says that she is smarter, Selena adds that she is not “falling for that.” According to PEOPLE, the video, captioned “Sisters” has around 2 million likes on the social media app. The singer has reportedly also taken to Tiktok where she films funny clips for her 31.6 million (and counting!) followers. In the recent clip, the two Gomez sisters trade lines back and forth, until Gracie reaches to grab Selena’s face playfully.

On the occasion of the Lose You To Love Me singer’s birthday, another video was posted from her account where she was mouthing along to Trap Beckham’s 'Birthday Bitch.' She has also recently taken a playful dig at her younger self, captioning a video, “To my younger self: you’re not cool bro.” In the video, Selena lip syncs to one of her old interviews from a red carpet from her Disney channel days, via PEOPLE.

Fans have been enjoying her out-of-the-box videos which she posts on TikTok. In other news, the oldest Gomez sister has recently celebrated her 29th birthday by throwing a BBQ pool party with her closest friends.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: 6 SELFIES of the gorgeous star that give off 'girl next door' vibes