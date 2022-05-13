Selena Gomez and Post Malone act like 'divas' in the funny new Saturday Night Live promo

Selena Gomez is all set to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut and in a promo released ahead of the same, she was seen alongside her musical guest Post Malone and cast members Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant. In the funny promo, Gomez introduced the forthcoming episode of the show and Bryant reacted to calling Selena and Post Malone "pop stars."

In the promo, after Selena introduced herself as the host and Post Malone as the musical guest, Aidy was seen commenting how the promo featured "two pop stars and two comedy actors!"This met with a reaction from Gomez who added, "I'm actually also an actor" whereas Post Malone replied, "And I'm not really a pop star." This led Bryant to then call out their behaviour "Oh, OK, well I didn't know you all were a bunch of divas!"

The upcoming episode will be a special one for Gomez who has previously been a musical guest on the show and has performed in 2016. After it was announced that Gomez will be hosting the show on May 14, the singer took to her Instagram account to say she's "grateful and excited" and even wrote "Mom..I think I've made it."

The upcoming episode also marks Post Malone's SNL debut as a musical guest. Saturday Night Live is all set to conclude its 47th season on May 21. Before Gomez, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch hosted the show. In the meantime, Gomez was recently in the news for her TikTok video. The singer's makeup tutorial had fans accusing her of throwing shade at Hailey Bieber for which Selena also posted an apology.

