Selena Gomez and Tyga are 'not dating', met with different people during Los Angeles outing: Report

Selena Gomez and Tyga recently sparked romance rumours after the duo was spotted visiting the same restaurant in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the duo were also spotted leaving separately around the same time from the popular Hollywood joint, The Nice Guy. While fans were quick enough to wonder whether something was going on between the two, an insider revealed details about their meet.

According to Just Jared, a source close to Selena shut down the dating rumours and said Selena and Tyga both were there separately to see different people although their groups ended up hanging out together inside. The insider also cleared up that the two aren't dating. Before her recent LA outing, Selena was last week spotted hanging out with producer Andrea Iervolino during her Italy vacation.

As for the singer's rumours about dating Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga, netizens seemed to believe that something was brewing because the rapper was also spotted at Gomez's 30th birthday bash. Selena celebrated her birthday last month and the singer was joined by several and close friends from the music industry including the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and more.

The singer later also headed for an Italian vacation where Gomez was spotted spending time with Iervolino who accompanied her on a boat ride. The duo were also spotted looking cozy and intimate under the summer sun in Italy. Although Selena has not made any confirmation about her relationship yet. On the work front, the singer is all set to return with a new season of her cooking show, Selena + Chef soon.

