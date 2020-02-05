Selena Gomez announces 'special project'; to soon launch her own makeup line titled Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a short video of her newest project and revealed that the 'special project' has been in the making since the last two years.

Selena Gomez delighted fans on Tuesday when she announced that she was hopping on to the beauty and makeup bandwagon. The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer took to Instagram to share a short video of her newest project and revealed that the 'special project' has been in the making since the last two years. Selena announced that her makeup brand will be called 'Rare Beauty' and the description for the same reads, "Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez... Coming summer 2020 only at Sephora and RareBeauty.com."

Sharing the announcement for the same, Selena Gomez wrote, "Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait."

In the video, the singer can be seen working with her team and testing out various products while having a whole lot of fun. With this, the 27-year-old singer will be donning mulitple hats. Not just singing, but Selena has also produced Netflix documentaries and owns her production company named July Moon productions. According to E!News, Selena's makeup line is likely to include "fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skin care preparations, body care preparations" as per the trademarked products.

