Selena Gomez apologizes for apparently mocking Hailey Bieber in recent TikTok video

Selena Gomez apologizes. The pop sensation's recent TikTok upload caused an uproar amongst fans who accused Gomez of mocking ex Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber. Selena posted a video of a get-ready-with-me as she seemingly rolled her eyes while filming the video. Fans claim that she made fun of Hailey who had posted a series of GRWM videos just hours earlier.

The 29-year-old singer said in response to the backlash as she wrote, "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," as per Page Six. She continued in the note and penned, "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon." Gomez also turned off the comments section to stop the rumours. Fans rendered her video "shady" and left mean comments on her profile. One wrote, "It’s giving I’m a performative loser who blatantly gets away with bullying other women," while another added, "the way she twisted her eyes in every step."

However, Selena is not the only one bearing the brunt of the online fire. Just last month, Hailey was the one being attacked by Gomez's fandom which grew to such a fever pitch that the model had to beg them to leave her alone. While referencing Gomez and Justin's split in 2018, Hailey said in a TikTok video, "Enough time has gone by," she went on to address the toxic fan culture and added, "I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please."

