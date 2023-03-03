Selena Gomez back on TikTok after break as she shares cute exchange with Lizzo over latter's blue-dyed hair

Lizzo had a cute exchange with Selena Gomez on TikTok which officially ended the Wolves singer's social media break. Lizzo used Selena Gomez’s viral quote to show off her new hair on the TikTok as the latter reacted in the comment section of the Special hit maker. Here is everything you need to know about this cute exchange between the singers.

Selena Gomez and Lizzo TikTok exchange

Lizzo, the 34 year old singer took to her TikTok account on Thursday to reveal her new colored hair with royal blue highlights. Lizzo used Gomez’s viral quote from the Teen Vogue Party as she talked about adding blue color to her hair. Selena Gomez said at the event, ‘Got some blur going on’. Gomez further enthusiastically added that she liked to add a little edge and pop in her hair and wanted to do something different.

Selena Gomez saw Lizzo’s clip of new hair going viral and reacted in the comment section. Gomez reacted with a blue heart emoji on Lizzo’s post. The 34 year old later replied with kissing emoji on Selena’s comment.

Selena Gomez’s social media break

Gomez’s cute exchange with Lizzo came days after the former announced break from social media because of all the drama in Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber feud. The Internet has labeled Kylie and Hailey as mean girls because they allegedly took a dig at Selena Gomez’s viral video of laminated eyebrows. Though Kylie and Selena cleared the air regarding the same, the internet has been filled with all the drama about Selena having always been bullied by them. Before going on break, Selena Gomez went live on TikTok and said that she is 30 years old and does not need such drama in her life.

