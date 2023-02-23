Selena Gomez beats Kylie Jenner to become Instagram’s most followed woman ONCE AGAIN

Selena Gomez has done it yet again. The 30-year-old pop megastar just beat Kylie Jenner to become Instagram’s most followed woman, yet again. For the unversed, Selena held the title a few years back too. Scroll below for the details. Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner's Instagram following

Selena Gomez has caused a huge stir on social media, all thanks to her Instagram following. At the time of writing this article, The Rare Beauty founder has approximately 380 million followers on her official Instagram handle. It should be noted that Kylie Jenner seemingly has the same following count as that of Gomez. It was celebrity fan account popfaction that first noted the change in Selena and Kylie’s following count. As of 10:25 a.m. (IST) on 23 February 2023, Kylie Jenner has 380,408,274 followers. However, Selena has 380,853,293 followers. Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner’s Instagram following:

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about Selena Gomez reclaiming the most-followed-woman on Instagram spot. Selena Gomez on social media In a recent interview for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Cover 2023, Selena opened up about dealing with online hate during one of her breakups. Explaining why she handed out her social media accounts to be handled by assistants, she said, “I went through a hard time in a breakup and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback]—not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else. There’d be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one.”

Selena also shared that although she did not care about people calling her ‘ugly’ or ‘stupid’, they tended to get extremely ‘detailed’. “They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she said. The Only Murders in the Building alum said that the one social media app she has on her phone is TikTok as she finds it ‘a little less hostile’.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez REACTS to Hailey Bieber’s video after fans claim latter took a dig at singer