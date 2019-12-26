Selena Gomez believes THIS Zayn Malik song is incredibly sexy; FIND OUT

In Radio 1's Superstar Playlist, Selena Gomez revealed which is her favourite Zayn Malik song and it's a recent collaboration. Read below to know which song the Look At Her Now singer is talking about.

Selena Gomez is currently gearing up for the release of her next album title Rare. Featuring hits singles like Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now, Rare is slated to release on January 10, 2020. It may have been a difficult 2018 for the 27-year-old singer but in 2019, Selena decided to reclaim her throne and in the process, making Selenators very happy! The start of the year saw Gomez taking some downtime, away from the public eye but now everywhere we go, Selena is there! Not that's we're complaining in the slightest!

Recently, while appearing on Radio 1's Superstar Playlist, Gomez revealed the latest songs she is currently hooked on. While the singer mentioned Harry Styles' recent hit Watermelon Sugar, Selena also made sure to give a shoutout to Harry's former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. Revealing her favourite Zayn Malik song, Selena shared that she's recently been listening to Rumors, which the 26-year-old singer sang with Sabrina Claudio. "There’s a song called Rumors and that’s featuring Zayn. I think it’s such a fun song. It feels good, it's kinda sexy. So, that's what I'm listening to right now," Gomez confessed.

What do you think fo Rumors? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Zayn is currently MIA, even though he has been a part of some recent collaborations, which includes Rumors. The singer's sophomore album Icarus Falls released in December 2018 and even though it included some hit singles like Dusk Till Dawn and Let Me, the album did not become as big a hit as Mind of Mine.

