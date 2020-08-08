Selena Gomez books her next TV show; Justin Bieber is proud to show his vulnerable side in docuseries Seasons

Selena Gomez is all set to star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu's comedy series Only Murders in the Building. On the other hand, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spoke candidly about the former's YouTube docuseries Seasons at PaleyFest LA.

Selena Gomez fans have a big reason to rejoice! According to a recent report by Deadline, Selena Gomez is all set to make her television return with Hulu's comedy series Only Murders in the Building. Gomez has been roped in as a co-lead alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short while the 28-year-old singer will also be one of the executive producers of the upcoming straight-to-series project. Martin and John Hoffman have co-created and written Only Murders in the Building which centers on three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who have a joint obsession with true crime and find themselves suddenly wrapped up in one.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made an appearance at PaleyFest La for a virtual panel discussion of the 26-year-old singer's YouTube docuseries Seasons. Seasons almost felt like a personal diary in which JB recounted his darkest moments like battling Lyme disease, mental health issues and even his tryst with drug addiction. However, Bieber finds it an "honour" to show his vulnerable side to Beliebers. "I feel like it's my honour to be able to show those weak, those vulnerable sides, to say, 'If Justin with all these things; money and fame and all this stuff, still struggles with his mental health, then I'm not alone'," Justin shared at PaleyFest LA, via Entertainment Tonight.

Are you excited to see Selena Gomez make her television return in Only Murders in the Building? What did you think of Justin Bieber's docuseries Seasons? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Selena recently shared the first look at her HBO Max cooking reality series Selena + Chef. The Boyfriend singer also teased at making new music to Selenators by revealing she's got some surprises up her sleeve in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, Justin and Hailey have been on a road trip extravaganza as they catch up with close friends like Kendall Jenner, Jayden Smith, Kanye West and Chance The Rapper.

