Selena Gomez Brings Back Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 1 Finale

Selena Gomez will be coming back to play her iconic role as Alex Russo in the season finale of Disney Channel's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Having appeared in the pilot episode to leave young wizard Billie in the hands of David Henrie's Justin Russo, Alex returns unexpectedly to monitor the circumstances. A teaser clip of the upcoming finale features Alex visiting Justin's house, stating she's there to see her brother. In reality, though, she is concerned about Billie.

When questioned, Justin assures Alex that Billie is fine, but his reluctance speaks otherwise. Alex, feeling something is amiss, keeps the tone light but remains unconvinced about the situation.

Alex decides to take matters into her own hands, thinking that she has put Justin and his family in danger enough already by leaving them to care for Billie.

Gomez, who hadn't been seen on the show since its premiere, had indicated her return much earlier than anticipated. In celebrating the show's record-breaking premiere on Disney+, she hinted that her return would be sooner, not later.

Gomez wrote on her Instagram Stories on November 12, 2024, "You all made this possible . . . don’t worry Alex is coming back sooner than you think." The Only Murders In The Building star's career took off with the original Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place which ran from 2007 to 2012.

Back in October last year, the Rare Beauty mogul said to People, "It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before... I was so genuinely happy to be able to just bring the nostalgia back."

The pop icon added, "This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started."

With Selena Gomez's Alex Russo coming back, fans of the original show as well as younger fans of the spin-off are in for a magical adventure. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place's final episode arrives on February 28 on Disney Channel.