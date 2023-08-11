Selena Gomez calls her friend ‘angel’ while wishing her happy birthday; DEETS here

Selena Gomez is one of the most fan-favorite artists with her quirky personality and amazing skills. Over the past few months, she has been busy with professional work ranging from the Hulu series to working on a new album.

Recently, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to wish her friend on birthday. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez wishes her friend

Selena Gomez recently shared a very special birthday wish for her friend. Taking to her Instagram stories, Gomez posted a picture of her friend as she was blowing out candles on her birthday cake. She wrote ‘angel’ on the picture. In the next story, the Wolves singer posted a picture of the powder blue cake with ‘Happy Birthday’ on it.

Selena Gomez hosts Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Recently on Thursday, Selena Gomez also announced that she will be hosting her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles in the month of October. This will be the first fundraising event hosted by Gomez’s beauty brand Rare Beauty. The event is titled A Night of Radiance & Reflection and will be held at Nya Studios in Hollywood.

The Rare Beauty founder said, “There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health. This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund.” The event is being organized in support of youth mental health organizations. It will increase the awareness about the stigmas relating to mental health.

Selena Gomez on mental health

Selena Gomez has always been open about her struggles with mental health and need to eliminate stigmas around the same.

After her 31 st birthday celebrations , Gomez is now looking to eliminate toxicity from her life and stay positive. A source told ET, “Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded. She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life.” The source further added, “She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example. She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her."

