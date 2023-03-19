Selena Gomez calls Miley Cyrus ‘queen’ as she receives a gift from the Endless Summer Vacation hitmaker

Selena Gomez recently tagged Miley Cyrus on her Instagram post and even used one of the latter’s songs as the caption. Check out the gift she received.

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus (Images: Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Instagram)
Selena Gomez received a gift from Miley Cyrus. The Instagram star took to the story feature on the photo-and-video-sharing platform and treated her 400 million fans and followers with a glimpse of the same. Scroll below to find out what it is!

Selena Gomez shares a PIC of Miley Cyrus’ gift

A few moments back, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the gift she received from Miley Cyrus. The picture was made up of two images – the first image showed Selena holding the gift package in her hands as she posed for a selfie. The package had Miley’s latest album’s name ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ written on it. The second image was a close-up look at the package that contained products from the collaboration between the Flowers hitmaker and the self-tanning company Dolce Glow.

Sharing the photo, Selena captioned the photo, ‘The queen sent me presents’.

Take a look at Selena Gomez’s picture of Miley Cyrus’ gift

Selena Gomez receives gifts from Miley Cyrus (Image: Selena Gomez Instagram)

Selena Gomez’s shout-out to Miley Cyrus

This comes after Selena recently gave a shoutout to her pop peer Miley Cyrus in her latest Instagram post. The Rare singer uploaded a couple of refreshing makeup-free selfies to the ‘gram, and even tagged Miley on them. She then captioned the post with one of Miley’s songs – Violet Chemistry – from her new album Endless Summer Vacation. Sure enough, the Hannah Montana star responded to Selena’s post with a red heart emoji.

Without a doubt, fans were extremely excited about the social media interaction between both former Disney stars. They also wanted to know if there is any collaboration on the cards for Selena and Miley.

One fan wrote, “MILEY COLLAB WHEN????”. Another fan said, “Beautiful lady (slew of emojis)”, while yet another follower called her gorgeous.

However, it should be noted that neither Selena nor Miley has dropped any other hints or information about a possible collaboration other than their recent interactions on the social media platform.

FAQs

Are Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus collaborating?
Although fans are curious to know if Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are collaborating, there has been no official announcement of the same.
What gift Miley Cyrus sent Selena Gomez?
Miley Cyrus sent Selena Gomez a package that contained products from the collaboration between the Flowers hitmaker and the self-tanning company Dolce Glow.
How old is Selena Gomez?
Selena Gomez is 30 years old.
Credits: Selena Gomez/ Miley Cyrus Instagram

